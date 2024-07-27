Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including UltraTech Cement, Cipla , DLF Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Coforge Ltd, Bata India , Vedanta , among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, July 29. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as buyback of shares and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.