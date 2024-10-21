Markets
These three stocks doubled dividends in five years. Could they do it again?
Ekta Sonecha Desai 9 min read 21 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Besides offering consistent returns to investors, dividend-paying stocks tend to provide a cushion during a market downturn.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : When making friends, a person has two choices. One is to choose a friend who is always there, i.e., reliable. The other is to pick a friend who shows up occasionally but brings a lot of excitement along.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less