Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, Bank of Baroda among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, Bank of Baroda among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Dividend Stocks: Chennai petroleum, Coal India, GSFC, GNFC, VST Industries, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda, REC, Power Finance are amongst top 10 picks of Religare Stock Broking. Check details

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, BOB among top 10 picks by Religare

Dividend Stocks: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Coal India, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, VST Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Bank of Baroda , REC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation of India are amongst top 10 picks of Religare Stock Broking.

The financial Ratio termed as the dividend yield illustrates how much a company pays out in dividends annually in relation to its share price . A dividend yield of three to five percent is seen as favorable.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However the state of the market also plays a role. When purchasing dividend yield stocks, investors take into account a number of crucial criteria, one of which is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are getting on their stock.

Chennai Petroleum is in the first place on Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, with a 5.5% dividend yield. In FY23 and FY22, Chennai Petroleum dividend per share was 55 and 27, respectively.

On Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, Coal India is in second place with a 4.9% yield.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, two firms in the chemical category, rank third among dividend yield stocks with a dividend yield of 4.1%.

VST Industries , the cigarette and Tobacco with a dividend yield of 3.4% stands next in the list. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a upstream producer of oil and gas, too has a 4.3% dividend yield.

The Next Four

HCL Technologies, the IT major with a dividend yield of 3.2% stands seventh in the list of top 10 dividend yield stocks by Religare.

The next three in the list of Religare's top ten dividend stocks are Bank of Baroda with dividend yield of 3%, followed by two other finance company stocks as REC Ltd and Power Finance with dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.4% respectively

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.