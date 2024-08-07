Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, BOB among top 10 picks by Religare

The financial Ratio termed as the dividend yield illustrates how much a company pays out in dividends annually in relation to its share price . A dividend yield of three to five percent is seen as favorable.

However the state of the market also plays a role. When purchasing dividend yield stocks, investors take into account a number of crucial criteria, one of which is dividend yield. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are getting on their stock.

Chennai Petroleum is in the first place on Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, with a 5.5% dividend yield. In FY23 and FY22, Chennai Petroleum dividend per share was ₹55 and ₹27, respectively.

On Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks, Coal India is in second place with a 4.9% yield. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, two firms in the chemical category, rank third among dividend yield stocks with a dividend yield of 4.1%.

VST Industries , the cigarette and Tobacco with a dividend yield of 3.4% stands next in the list. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a upstream producer of oil and gas, too has a 4.3% dividend yield.

The Next Four HCL Technologies, the IT major with a dividend yield of 3.2% stands seventh in the list of top 10 dividend yield stocks by Religare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next three in the list of Religare's top ten dividend stocks are Bank of Baroda with dividend yield of 3%, followed by two other finance company stocks as REC Ltd and Power Finance with dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.4% respectively

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}