Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies, including Coal India, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Hero MotoCorp, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and many others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, February 19. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-rights in the coming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 20.

Coal India: The mining PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 20.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): The PSU major declared an interim dividend of ₹22. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): The PSU major declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 20.

SAIL: The steel major declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 20.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cummins India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

Hero MotoCorp: The company declared an interim dividend and a special dividend of ₹75 and ₹25 respectively. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC: The state-owned insurer declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

MRF Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

SJVN Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.15. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sula Vineyards Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 21.

NHPC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 22.

Bharat Forge Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹205. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 23.

National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO): The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 23.

FULL LIST:Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 20: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Centum Electronics Ltd, Coal India, HAL, Hikal Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, MSTC Ltd, PFC, Precision Wires India Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, SAIL, TCI Express Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 21: Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, LIC, MRF, NCL Industries Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd, Premco Global Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, United Van Der Horst Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 22: A.K. Capital Services Ltd, Autoriders International Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Sunshield Chemicals Ltd, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 23: Aegis Logistics Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Modison Ltd, NALCO, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Choice International Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 20.

Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 5:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MAS Financial Services Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 22.

SG Mart Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 22.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: SG Mart Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on February 22.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹5 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on February 23.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

The following are the stocks that have declared a buyback in the upcoming week: Kaveri Seed Company Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on February 23

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on February 23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A buyback is when a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders. A company can announce a buyback offer either through a tender offer or through the open market or from odd-lot holders. The buyback offer price is usually higher than the market price.

Other Corporate Action: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on February 20

Jattashankar Industies Ltd: E.G.M. on February 21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Insolation Energy Ltd: E.G.M. on February 23

Prime Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on February 23

