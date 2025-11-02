Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Mazagon Dock, BPCL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, RR Kabel, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Colgate Palmolive, and Oracle Financial Services Software are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 3 November 2025.

Shares of a company trading ex-dividend mean that the stock price of that firm will adjust to reflect the next dividend payout. The shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day onward after the move.

A dividend payment is paid to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the stock of the firm before the ‘Record Date’ of the payment. A shareholder will be eligible to be qualified for a dividend issue up to one day ahead of the record date.

The BSE data showed that companies will declare other corporate actions, including stock splits of shares, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 3 November 2025 Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹24 per share on Monday, 3 November 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹130 per share on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Shree Cement Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹80 per share on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Supreme Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹11 per share on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 4 November 2025 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Coal India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 6 November 2025 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹9 per share on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

Share India Securities Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.4 per share on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

TD Power Systems Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

Vaibhav Global Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 7 November 2025 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹14 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Dabur India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Deep Diamond India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹19 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹7 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Manappuram Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

NTPC Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

OCCL Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Sanofi India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹75 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Shriram Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.8 per share on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Stocks that will trade ex-stock split next week BEML Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 3 November 2025.

A company announcing a stock split means the firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Parshva Enterprises Ltd: Spin-off shares on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, 7 November 2025.

