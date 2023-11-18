Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week including Coal India , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India , Aurobindo Pharma among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, November 20.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 20.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 20.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹15.34. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 20.

Coal India: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹15.25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 21.

Gilette India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 21.

ONGC: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 21.

Sun TV Network: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 21.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO): The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 22.

Oil India: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 22.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹50. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 23.

Manappuram Finance: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.85. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 24.

Power Finance Corporation: The company declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 24.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 20:

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, G M Polyplast Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 21:

Coal India Ltd, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, ONGC, RMPC Switchgears Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Talbros Engineering Ltd, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 22:

Crisil Ltd, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, NALCO, Oil India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Limited, T D Power Systems Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 23:

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Premco Global Ltd.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 24:

BMW Industries Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, EMS Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd, Sharat Industries Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, Xtglobal Infotech Ltd

The following are the stocks that have declared a buyback in the upcoming week:



-ATUL Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on November 20

-Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on November 24

-Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will declare a buyback of shares on November 24

A buyback is when a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders. A company can announce a buyback offer either through a tender offer or through the open market or from odd-lot holders. The buyback offer price is usually higher than the market price.



The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:



-Olatech Solutions Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 17:20. Shares will trade ex-bonus on November 20

-Avantel Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on November 24

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

-Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on November 23.

-Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹50 to ₹10. Shares will trade ex-split on November 24.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

