Dividend Stocks: Coal India, ONGC, ITC, among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

The financial statistic termed as dividend yield illustrates how much a company pays out in dividends annually in relation to the price of its stock. A dividend yield of three to five percent is seen as healthy and favorable. Nevertheless it also depends on the market conditions and dividend yield plays one of the important roles based on which investors take decision on investing in the particular stock. It serves as a gauge for the profits investors are earning on their stock.

The top stock on Religare's list of the top 10 dividend yielding stocks is Coal India, with a yield of 4.9%. In FY23 and FY22, Coal India's dividend per share stood at ₹24.3 and ₹17, respectively.

The second and the third place in the list among dividend yield stocks is occupied by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals have a 4.7% dividend yield each.

The asset and wealth management firm 360 One Wam, with a 4.4% dividend yield, is the fourth important dividend-paying stock on Religare's list. The company paid out a dividend of ₹55 and ₹34.50 per share in FY22 and FY23, respectively.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), A key upstream producer of oil and gas, is ranked fifth out of ten with a 4.3% dividend yield. In FY23 and FY22, ONGC distributed a dividend per share of ₹11.3 and ₹10.5, respectively.

Among the other key companies with dividend yields of 3.7% to 4.1% are Tech Mahindra, the IT sector company, PTC India, from the power sector and and VST Industries in the FMCG sector.

The FMCG sector major ITC Ltd is a prominent stock in the top 10 dividend yield picks. With a dividend yield of 3.6%, ITC also has rewarded its investors well with a good good dividend yield.

Power Grid Corporation of India, another power sector major also find place in Top 10 dividend yield stocks. The dividend yield for Power Grid Corporation of India stood at 3.4%.

