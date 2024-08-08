Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Power Grid, NMDC, HCL Technologies are among 9 firms in the list compiled by IDBI Capital

  • Dividend Stocks: Nirlon ,Coal India, Power Grid, NMDC VST Industries , Gujarat Pipavav Port , HCL Technologies, Heidelberg Cement India, Swaraj Engine are the 9 firs in table of companies compiled by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, that offered dividend yield of 3% and above during FY24

Ujjval Jauhari
Published8 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Trade Now
Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Power Grid, NMDC among 9 stock in IDBI Capital List
Dividend Stocks: Coal India, Power Grid, NMDC among 9 stock in IDBI Capital List

Dividend Stocks: Nirlon Ltd, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation of India, NMDC , VST Industries , Gujarat Pipavav Port , HCL Technologies, Heidelberg Cement India, Swaraj Engine are the 9 stocks in table of companies compiled by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities that offer dividend yield of 3% and above.

The data used by IDBI Capital for compiling the same is taken from 01st April ’2023 to 31 March 2024.

 

Also Read | Nifty 50 resumes slide; 5 key factors that weighed on stock market sentiment

The financial ratio known as the dividend yield shows the annual dividend distributed by a company relative to its share price. Three to five percent dividend yield is considered favorable. However the market condition is equally important.

One of the most important factors that investors consider when buying dividend yield stocks is dividend yield. It acts as a barometer for the returns on investment that stockholders are receiving.

Also Read | Lupin Share price rises 3% to multi year high: Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Nirlon Ltd is the first stock in the List of IDBI Capital that had given a dividend yield of 6.1% during FY24. Cumulative dividend per share by Nirlon stood at 26.0

Coal India Ltd was not far behind Nirlon as Cumulative dividend per share by Coal India came at 24.60. However in relation to the share price of Coal India, the dividend yield stood at 4.7%

Also Read | Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results sees earnings decline : Buy or Sell?

Power Grid Corporation Of India is the third company in the list of IDBI Capital with Cumulative dividend per share at 13.3 and dividend yield of 3.7%.

NMDC's dividend yield too stood at 3.7% though Cumulative dividend per share by NMDC stood at 8.7.

 

Next Five

VST Industries though stood at number 5 in the list, however a dividend yield of 3.5% by VST Industries is not far behind NMDC and Power Grid. Cumulative dividend per share by VST Industries stood at 150.0.

HCL Technologies with dividend yield of 3.2% stood at the sixth position while the cumulative dividend per share distributed by the company stood at 52.0.

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port, Heidelberg Cement India, Swaraj Engines are the next three in the list with a dividend yield of 3.1%

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend Stocks: Coal India, Power Grid, NMDC, HCL Technologies are among 9 firms in the list compiled by IDBI Capital

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.50
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.35 (-2.18%)

Bharat Electronics

298.30
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.95 (-0.65%)

Tata Power

418.00
03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-12.25 (-2.85%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

338.25
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.45 (-1.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

496.35
03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
40.4 (8.86%)

Triveni Turbines

690.10
03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
52.05 (8.16%)

Route Mobile

1,623.00
03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
121.05 (8.06%)

Kfin Technologies

900.35
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
56.65 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue