Dividend stocks: Coal India, TCS, HUDCO, HCL Tech, GAIL among top 10 dividend paying stocks - Check yield, annual return

Dividend yield helps investors to understand how much a company pays out in dividends every year relative to its current share price. It matters because it measures the immediate cash returns people get from investment in stocks.

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Coal India Coal India share price closed 1.13% lower at ₹394.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,43,366.14 crore on Thursday. The PSU has announced ₹26.50 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.72%.

Gujarat Pipavav Port dividend The stock closed 2.21% lower at ₹161.15 per share on Thursday. It has announced ₹10.40 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.45%

REC dividend REC Limited share price closed 3.19% higher at ₹296.10 per share on BSE. The company has announced ₹17.10 per share dividend in the last one year and its yield stood at 5.78%.

PFC dividend PFC share price closed 2.36% higher at ₹329.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. The PSU has announced ₹18.75 per share dividend over the last one year, and its dividend yield stood at 5.69%.

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ONGC dividend ONGC share price closed 1.90% lower at ₹230.10 per share on BSE on November 5. The PSU has announced ₹13.25 per share annual dividend and its yield stood at 5.76%.

Company CMP (Rs) Annual dividend (Rs) Yield (%) 1 yr return Coal India 394.90 26.50 6.72 4.55% Gujarat Pipavav Port 161.15 ₹ 10.40 6.45% -1.01% REC 296.10 ₹ 17.10 5.78% -20.13% Power Finance Corp 329.50 ₹ 18.75 5.69% -16.85% ONGC 230.10 ₹ 13.25 5.76% -8.84% TCS 2493 ₹ 112 4.49% 16.62% HUDCO 158.05 ₹ 6.15 3.89% -32% HCL Tech 1432 ₹ 60 4.19% -6.33% Petronet LNG 316.80 ₹ 10 3.15% 12.92% GAIL (India) 185.90 ₹ 5.50 2.96% 2.37%

TCS dividend

TCS share price closed 2.38% higher at ₹2493 per share on BSE on Thursday. The IT services heavyweight has announced ₹112 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 4.49.

HUDCO dividend yield HUDCO share price ended 3.13% higher at ₹158.05 per share. The company has announced ₹6.15 per share dividend over the last one year and its annual yield stood at 3.89%.

HCL Tech dividend HCL Tech share price closed 1.92% higher at ₹1432 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹3,88,596.84 crore. The IT services giant has announced ₹60 per share dividend payout over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 4.19%.

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Petronet LNG dividend Petronet LNG share price ended Thursday’s trading session with 2.16% gain at ₹316.80 per share. The stock closed 2.16% higher at ₹316.80 per share on BSE. It has announced equity dividend of ₹10 per equity share and its annual dividend yield stands at 3.15%.

GAIL India dividend GAIL India share price closed 0.05% lower at ₹185.90 per share. The company has announced ₹5.50 per share dividend over the past 12 months and its annual yield stood at 2.96%.