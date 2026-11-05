Dividend stocks: Coal India, TCS, HUDCO, HCL Tech, GAIL among top 10 dividend paying stocks - Check yield, annual return

High dividend paying stocks: Gujarat Pipavav Port, Coal India, ONGC, REC, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Limited, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, HUDCO and GAIL India are among the top companies with strong dividend yield and payout.
Dividend yield helps investors to understand how much a company pays out in dividends every year relative to its current share price. It matters because it measures the immediate cash returns people get from investment in stocks.
Coal India share price closed 1.13% lower at ₹394.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,43,366.14 crore on Thursday. The PSU has announced ₹26.50 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.72%.
The stock closed 2.21% lower at ₹161.15 per share on Thursday. It has announced ₹10.40 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.45%
REC Limited share price closed 3.19% higher at ₹296.10 per share on BSE. The company has announced ₹17.10 per share dividend in the last one year and its yield stood at 5.78%.
PFC share price closed 2.36% higher at ₹329.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. The PSU has announced ₹18.75 per share dividend over the last one year, and its dividend yield stood at 5.69%.
ONGC share price closed 1.90% lower at ₹230.10 per share on BSE on November 5. The PSU has announced ₹13.25 per share annual dividend and its yield stood at 5.76%.
|Company
|CMP (Rs)
|Annual dividend (Rs)
|Yield (%)
|1 yr return
|Coal India
|394.90
|26.50
|6.72
|4.55%
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|161.15
|₹10.40
|6.45%
|-1.01%
|REC
|296.10
|₹17.10
|5.78%
|-20.13%
|Power Finance Corp
|329.50
|₹18.75
|5.69%
|-16.85%
|ONGC
|230.10
|₹13.25
|5.76%
|-8.84%
|TCS
|2493
|₹112
|4.49%
|16.62%
|HUDCO
|158.05
|₹6.15
|3.89%
|-32%
|HCL Tech
|1432
|₹60
|4.19%
|-6.33%
|Petronet LNG
|316.80
|₹10
|3.15%
|12.92%
|GAIL (India)
|185.90
|₹5.50
|2.96%
|2.37%
TCS share price closed 2.38% higher at ₹2493 per share on BSE on Thursday. The IT services heavyweight has announced ₹112 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 4.49.
HUDCO share price ended 3.13% higher at ₹158.05 per share. The company has announced ₹6.15 per share dividend over the last one year and its annual yield stood at 3.89%.
HCL Tech share price closed 1.92% higher at ₹1432 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹3,88,596.84 crore. The IT services giant has announced ₹60 per share dividend payout over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 4.19%.
Petronet LNG share price ended Thursday’s trading session with 2.16% gain at ₹316.80 per share. The stock closed 2.16% higher at ₹316.80 per share on BSE. It has announced equity dividend of ₹10 per equity share and its annual dividend yield stands at 3.15%.
GAIL India share price closed 0.05% lower at ₹185.90 per share. The company has announced ₹5.50 per share dividend over the past 12 months and its annual yield stood at 2.96%.