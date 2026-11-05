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Dividend stocks: Coal India, TCS, HUDCO, HCL Tech, GAIL among top 10 dividend paying stocks - Check yield, annual return

Coal India, ONGC, REC, PFC, TCS, HCL Technologies, HUDCO, Petronet LNG, GAIL India and Gujarat Pipavav Port are highlighted for dividend income. 

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated5 Nov 2026, 10:17 PM IST
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Check details of stock with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)
Check details of stock with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)

High dividend paying stocks: Gujarat Pipavav Port, Coal India, ONGC, REC, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Limited, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, HUDCO and GAIL India are among the top companies with strong dividend yield and payout.

Dividend yield helps investors to understand how much a company pays out in dividends every year relative to its current share price. It matters because it measures the immediate cash returns people get from investment in stocks.

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Coal India

Coal India share price closed 1.13% lower at 394.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,43,366.14 crore on Thursday. The PSU has announced 26.50 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.72%.

Gujarat Pipavav Port dividend

The stock closed 2.21% lower at 161.15 per share on Thursday. It has announced 10.40 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.45%

REC dividend

REC Limited share price closed 3.19% higher at 296.10 per share on BSE. The company has announced 17.10 per share dividend in the last one year and its yield stood at 5.78%.

PFC dividend

PFC share price closed 2.36% higher at 329.50 per share on BSE on Thursday. The PSU has announced 18.75 per share dividend over the last one year, and its dividend yield stood at 5.69%.

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ONGC dividend

ONGC share price closed 1.90% lower at 230.10 per share on BSE on November 5. The PSU has announced 13.25 per share annual dividend and its yield stood at 5.76%.

CompanyCMP (Rs)Annual dividend (Rs)Yield (%)1 yr return
Coal India394.90 26.506.724.55%
Gujarat Pipavav Port161.15 10.406.45%-1.01%
REC296.10 17.105.78%-20.13%
Power Finance Corp329.50 18.755.69%-16.85%
ONGC230.10 13.255.76%-8.84%
TCS2493 1124.49%16.62%
HUDCO158.05 6.153.89%-32%
HCL Tech1432 604.19%-6.33%
Petronet LNG316.80 103.15%12.92%
GAIL (India)185.90 5.502.96%2.37%

TCS dividend


TCS share price closed 2.38% higher at 2493 per share on BSE on Thursday. The IT services heavyweight has announced 112 per share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 4.49.

HUDCO dividend yield

HUDCO share price ended 3.13% higher at 158.05 per share. The company has announced 6.15 per share dividend over the last one year and its annual yield stood at 3.89%.

HCL Tech dividend

HCL Tech share price closed 1.92% higher at 1432 per share on BSE with an MCap of 3,88,596.84 crore. The IT services giant has announced 60 per share dividend payout over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 4.19%.

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Petronet LNG dividend

Petronet LNG share price ended Thursday’s trading session with 2.16% gain at 316.80 per share. The stock closed 2.16% higher at 316.80 per share on BSE. It has announced equity dividend of 10 per equity share and its annual dividend yield stands at 3.15%.

GAIL India dividend

GAIL India share price closed 0.05% lower at 185.90 per share. The company has announced 5.50 per share dividend over the past 12 months and its annual yield stood at 2.96%.

ONGCTata Consultancy ServicesREC LimitedCoal IndiaDividend
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