Dividend Stocks: Cochin Shipyard, Asian Paints, HUDCO, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like Cochin Shipyard, Asian Paints, HUDCO, Man Infra, Ashok Leyland, Banco Products (India), Care Ratings, Shipping Corporation of India, Taparia Tools, Natco Pharma, and IRCTC are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 17 November 2025.

Company stock trading ex-dividend means that the shares will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. The company shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment from the ex-dividend date onwards.

Dividend issue is a corporate action where a company pays an amount on a per-share basis to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the shares of the company before the ‘Record Date’ of the payment. The shareholders will be eligible for a dividend issue up to one day ahead of the record date.

The BSE data showed that the companies will declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues, in the upcoming week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 17 November 2025 Arfin India Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, EPL Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Gopal Snacks Ltd, HB Portfolio Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, and Surya Roshni Ltd shares will trade ex-interim dividend on Monday.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 18 November 2025 Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd shares will trade ex-interim dividend on Tuesday.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 19 November 2025 Banco Products (India) Ltd, Care Ratings Ltd, Capitalnumbers Infotech Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd, and Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd shares will trade ex-interim dividend on Wednesday.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 20 November 2025 Catvision Ltd, CFF Fluid Control Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, POCL Enterprises Ltd, Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd shares will trade ex-interim dividend on Thursday.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 21 November 2025 Acceleratebs India Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Career Point Edutech Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd, Manba Finance Ltd, M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd, Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Panchsheel Organics Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Spice Islands Industries Ltd, Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd, and Xtglobal Infotech Ltd shares will trade ex-interim dividend on Friday.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week Autoriders International Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 5:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 21 November 2025.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Other Corporate Action Adani Enterprises Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Baid Finserv Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, 17 November 2025.

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Capital Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

Indowind Energy Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

ACE Software Exports Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Jainex Aamcol Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.