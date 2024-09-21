Dividend Stocks: Cochin Shipyard, Ceigall India, Bharat Dynamics among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Ceigall India Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, September 23, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

As per the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that have declared dividends in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 23, 2024: Akar Auto Industries Ltd, Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Aartech Solonics Ltd, ADDI Industries Ltd, Advait Infratech Ltd, Amba Enterprises Ltd, Aksharchem (India) Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd, Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, BMW Industries Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Ceigall India Ltd, Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Emerald Finance Ltd, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, GEM Enviro Management Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Grovy India Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Jyot International Marketing Ltd, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd, Kemistar Corporation Limited, KMS Medisurgi Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd, Nirbhay Colours India Ltd, OM Infra Ltd, One Global Service Provider Ltd, Orient Ceratech Ltd, Pancheel Organics Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd, Pokarna Ltd, Praveg Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Radhika Jeweltech Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Rose Merc Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Shalibhadra Finance Ltd, SBC Exports Ltd, Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Shelter Pharma Ltd, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Softrak Venture Investment Ltd, Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd, Talbros Engineering Ltd, Titan Biotech Ltd, Vedavaag Systems Ltd, Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd, Vipul Organics Ltd, Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd, Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd, Zodiac Ventures Limited.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 24, 2024: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Adtech Systems Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 27, 2024: United Van Der Horst Ltd, and West Leisure Resorts Ltd.

Here are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

NDR Auto Components Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 25.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on September 25.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Srestha Finvest Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 23.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 25.

Swastika Investmart Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on September 25.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on September 27.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Ador Fontech Ltd: Amalgamation on September 25.