Stock Market News: Shares of Adf Foods Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Albert David Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Amj Land Holdings Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Clean Science And Technology Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Ivp Ltd, Keltech Energies Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Matrimony.Com Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd, S H Kelkar And Company Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Star Housing Finance Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, UPL Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, and Xpro India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 33 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Here we list out full details in regard to some of those dividend stocks:

Coforge Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹19. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹90. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

UPL Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

Bata India Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹13.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

Usha Martin Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

The Ramco Cements Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on August 3, 2023.

