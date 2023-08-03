Stock Market News: Shares of Adf Foods Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Albert David Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Amj Land Holdings Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Clean Science And Technology Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Ivp Ltd, Keltech Energies Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Matrimony.Com Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd, S H Kelkar And Company Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Star Housing Finance Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, UPL Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, and Xpro India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

