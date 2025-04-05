Dividend Stocks: CRISIL, Ashiana Housing, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of companies like CRISIL, Ashiana Housing, and Saraswati Saree Depot are set to trade ex-dividend during the week starting Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, including stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, April 9 Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5150 per share on Wednesday, April 9.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, April 11 Ashiana Housing Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, April 11.

CRISIL Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹26 per share on Friday, April 11.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Pervasive Commodities Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, April 7.

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, April 11.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Actions Siemens Ltd will witness a stock Spin-Off on Monday, April 7.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website, a “Spin-off” is when a parent company distributes shares of a subsidiary to the parent company's shareholders so that the subsidiary becomes a separate, independent company.