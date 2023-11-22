comScore
Dividend stocks: Crisil, IPCA Labs, Oil India, 4 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

 Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks 2023: Ingersoll-Rand (India), National Aluminium, Pearl Global Industries, and TD Power Systems Ltd are other 4 shares to trade ex-dividend today

HG Industries Ltd has declared amalgamation of shares.Premium
HG Industries Ltd has declared amalgamation of shares.

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Crisil Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, National Aluminium Co.Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Limited, TD Power Systems Ltd, and HG Industries Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends

Crisil: Crisil has declared an interim dividend of 11 per share. The ratings firm reported a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at 152 crore for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2023. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.7% to 735.9 crore against 683 crore in the year-ago period.

Ingersoll-Rand India: Ingersoll-Rand (India) has declared an interim dividend of 50 per share. The company reported a net profit at 49.71 crore in September quarter, up 40.19% from 35.46 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 72.13 crore in Q2 FY24, up 37.73% from 52.37 crore a year ago.

IPCA Laboratories: IPCA Labs has declared an interim dividend of 2 per share. It reported almost flat (0.7%) growth in consolidated net profit at 145 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its revenue from operations came in at 2,034 crore, up 27% from 1,601 crore year-ago quarter.

National Aluminium: Nalco has declared an interim dividend of 1 per share. Nalco reported a 49.3% increase in consolidated profit to 187.35 crore for the September quarter. The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to 3,112.02 crore over 3,558.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Oil India: Oil India has declared an interim dividend of 3.50 per share. The company reported a 79.8% quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit at 325.3 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2023. Its total revenue stood at 5,342.3 crore during the period under review, up 27.3% against 4,531.1 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis. 

Pearl Global Industries: Pearl Global Industries has declared an interim dividend of 12.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at   1.20 crore in September quarter, down 78.63% from 5.60 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 14.36 crore in Q2 FY24, down 28.02% from 19.95 crore a year ago.

TD Power Systems: TD Power Systems has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at 32.77 crore in September quarter, up 64.68% from 19.90 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 49.98 crore in Q2 FY24, up 55.65% from 32.11 crore a year ago.

Amalgamation

HG Industries Ltd has declared amalgamation of shares. 

Shares of HG Industries closed at 278, up 4.97% on the BSE on Tuesday. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. 

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 06:13 AM IST
