Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Crisil Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, IPCA Laboratories Ltd, National Aluminium Co.Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Limited, TD Power Systems Ltd, and HG Industries Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends Crisil: Crisil has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share. The ratings firm reported a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹152 crore for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2023. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.7% to ₹735.9 crore against ₹683 crore in the year-ago period.

Ingersoll-Rand India: Ingersoll-Rand (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹50 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹49.71 crore in September quarter, up 40.19% from ₹35.46 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹72.13 crore in Q2 FY24, up 37.73% from ₹52.37 crore a year ago.

IPCA Laboratories: IPCA Labs has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. It reported almost flat (0.7%) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹145 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹2,034 crore, up 27% from ₹1,601 crore year-ago quarter.

National Aluminium: Nalco has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. Nalco reported a 49.3% increase in consolidated profit to ₹187.35 crore for the September quarter. The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to ₹3,112.02 crore over ₹3,558.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Oil India: Oil India has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share. The company reported a 79.8% quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit at ₹325.3 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2023. Its total revenue stood at ₹5,342.3 crore during the period under review, up 27.3% against ₹4,531.1 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Pearl Global Industries: Pearl Global Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹1.20 crore in September quarter, down 78.63% from ₹5.60 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹14.36 crore in Q2 FY24, down 28.02% from ₹19.95 crore a year ago.

TD Power Systems: TD Power Systems has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹32.77 crore in September quarter, up 64.68% from ₹19.90 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹49.98 crore in Q2 FY24, up 55.65% from ₹32.11 crore a year ago.

Amalgamation HG Industries Ltd has declared amalgamation of shares.

Shares of HG Industries closed at ₹278, up 4.97% on the BSE on Tuesday.

