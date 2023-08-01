Today, 9 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.
Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:
D B Corp Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Exide Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
J.K.Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹15. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Resonance Specialties Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Rupa & Company Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
Shetron Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
SRF Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹3.60. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.
