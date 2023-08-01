Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: D B Corp Ltd, Exide Industries, and seven other stocks to trade ex-dividend - August 1

Dividend Stocks: D B Corp Ltd, Exide Industries, and seven other stocks to trade ex-dividend - August 1

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:41 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Stock market news today: Shares of D B Corp Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, and other stocks will trade ex-dividend today. Dividend details provided.

Today, 9 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Stock Market News: Shares of D B Corp Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, J.K.Cement Ltd, Orient Paper & Industries Ltd, Resonance Specialties Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Shetron Ltd, and SRF Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 9 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

D B Corp Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Exide Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

J.K.Cement Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 15. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Resonance Specialties Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Also Read: Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 1

Rupa & Company Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Shetron Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

SRF Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of 3.60. It will trade ex-dividend on August 1, 2023.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1st August

