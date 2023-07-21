Shares of Abbott India Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Angel One Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, FIEM Industried Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, HIL Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd , Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd ,Infobeans Technologies Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Sanit-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Super Sales India Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Thermax Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd , among others will be under investors’ radar on Friday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, 42 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Abbott India Ltd: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹145 and final dividend of ₹180. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Angel One Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹9.25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

The Anup Engineering Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹15. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Arvind Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.75 and special dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.65 and special dividend of ₹1.65. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

BASF India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹8. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Blue Star Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹6. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Cipla Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹8.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Dabur India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

FIEM Industried Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

HIL Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹15. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Infobeans Technologies Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹0.30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

K.P.R. Mill Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹6. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Minda Corporation Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.80. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹12. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Sanit-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Sasken Technologies Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹13. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Sonata Software Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹8.75. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Super Sales India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹7. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Symphony Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Tech Mahindra Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹32. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Thermax Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

TTK Prestige Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹6. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Zensar Technologies Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Zydus Wellness Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 21, 2023.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test