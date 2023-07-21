Shares of Abbott India Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Angel One Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, FIEM Industried Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, HIL Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd , Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd ,Infobeans Technologies Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Sanit-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Super Sales India Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Thermax Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd , among others will be under investors’ radar on Friday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}