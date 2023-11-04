Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week including Dabur India , Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Petronet LNG , RITES , Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC), among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, November 6.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, D.P Wires Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:7. Shares will trade ex-bonus on November 8. HP Adhesives Ltd, Avance Technologies Ltd, and M. K. Proteins Ltd will undergo a stock split in the coming week.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Colgate-Palmolive (India): The company declared an interim dividend of ₹22. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 6.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 6.

D B Corp Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 7.

Marico: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 7.

Oberoi Realty: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 8.

RITES Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 8.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 9.

Dabur India: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 10.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 10.

IRFC: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 10.

Petronet LNG: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 10.

FULL LIST:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 6:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, MPS Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 7:

D B Corp Ltd, Marico Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 8:

Bigbloc Construction Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, RITES Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 9:

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 10:

360 One Wam Ltd, Adf Foods Ltd, Allsec Technologies Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Care Ratings Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, IOC, IRFC, LKP Finance Limited, Navin Fluorine International Limited, NIIT Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd.



The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

HP Adhesives Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on November 9.

Avance Technologies Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on November 10.

M. K. Proteins Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 10.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not fundamentally change the company's value.

