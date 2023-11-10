The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend and stock split for its eligible shareholders.

Dividends Dabur India has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share, Indian Oil Corporation has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, 360 One Wam has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, ADF Foods has declared a special dividend of ₹4 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allsec Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per share, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.80 per share, CARE Ratings has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share.

Insecticides (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share, LKP Finance has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Navin Fluorine International has declared a special dividend of ₹3 per share and an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, NIIT Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

NIIT Learning Systems has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, Petronet LNG has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share, QGO Finance has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share, Safari Industries (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, and Surya Roshni has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock split Avance Technologies has declared stock split from ₹5 per share to ₹1 per share and M. K. Proteins has declared stock split from ₹10 per share to ₹1 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.