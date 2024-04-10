Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 15:29:58
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,079.25 0.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.95 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 764.15 -0.55%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,494.70 1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 475.80 -0.85%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: DCM Shriram Industries, Vesuvius India shares to trade ex-dividend today
BackBack

Dividend stocks: DCM Shriram Industries, Vesuvius India shares to trade ex-dividend today

Rajendra Saxena

DCM Shriram Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share, Vesuvius India has declared a final dividend of ₹12.75 per equity share

Grauer & Weil India has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. MINTPremium
Grauer & Weil India has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. MINT

Dividend stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, and Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 10 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend, and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 3 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 10.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Hindalco, HCL Tech, Federal Bank among top stock picks for April

Dividends

DCM Shriram Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.00 per equity share. 

In a stock exchange filing, DCM Shriram Industries said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th March, 2024, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- (i.e. 100%) per equity share of Face value Rs.2/- per share for the year ended on 31st March 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders as on the record date, 10th April, 2024, after deducting tax at the applicable rates prescribed under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961."

ALSO READ: More stock market news

Vesuvius India: The company has declared a final dividend of 12.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Vesuvius India said: “Recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2023 of Rs. 12.75/- (Rupees Twelve and Seventy Five Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each."

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries and Vesuvius India will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bonus Issue

Grauer & Weil India: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Grauer & Weil India said: “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the approval of shareholders by way of postal ballot through e-voting process, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 10™ April, 2024 as the "RECORD DATE", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date."

Shares of Grauer & Weil India will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App