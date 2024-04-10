Dividend stocks: DCM Shriram Industries, Vesuvius India shares to trade ex-dividend today
DCM Shriram Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share, Vesuvius India has declared a final dividend of ₹12.75 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, and Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 10 (Wednesday).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message