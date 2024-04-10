DCM Shriram Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 2.00 per equity share, Vesuvius India has declared a final dividend of ₹ 12.75 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, and Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 10 (Wednesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend, and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 3 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dividends DCM Shriram Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, DCM Shriram Industries said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th March, 2024, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- (i.e. 100%) per equity share of Face value Rs.2/- per share for the year ended on 31st March 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders as on the record date, 10th April, 2024, after deducting tax at the applicable rates prescribed under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: More stock market news

Vesuvius India: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹12.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Vesuvius India said: “Recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2023 of Rs. 12.75/- (Rupees Twelve and Seventy Five Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries and Vesuvius India will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bonus Issue Grauer & Weil India: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Grauer & Weil India said: “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the approval of shareholders by way of postal ballot through e-voting process, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 10™ April, 2024 as the "RECORD DATE", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Grauer & Weil India will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!