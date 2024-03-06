Dividend stocks: DCM Shriram, Marico shares to trade ex-dividend today

DCM Shriram has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 4.00 per equity share, Marico has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 6.50 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Limited and Marico Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 6 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividends for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 2 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on March 6.

Interim Dividend DCM Shriram: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, DCM Shriram said: “We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 27, 2024 have inter-alia declared Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, @ 200% (Rs.4 per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each)."

"The Record Date fixed for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend shall be March 6, 2024," the filing said. "The said Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched to all eligible shareholders on or before March 27, 2024."

DCM Shriram stock closed at ₹960.10, down 0.61 per cent, on Tuesday.

Marico: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Marico said the Board of Directors at a meeting held on February 27, 2024 approved "Second Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each."

“The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 6, 2024," the filing said. “The Second Interim Equity Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, March 28, 2024."

Marico stock closed at ₹518.20, down 1.12 per cent, on Tuesday.

Shares of DCM Shriram and Marico will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

