Dividend Stocks: DCM Shriram, Orient Bell, four other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 182 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST
A total of six stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
