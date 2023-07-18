Today, six stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

DCM Shriram Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹3.60. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors have recommended final dividend of 180% i.e. ₹3.60 per equity share of face value of ₹2- each for the financial year ended 31.3.2023 and therefore, if the same is declared by shareholders at the forthcoming AGM," said the company in an exchange filing.

Orient Bell Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors approved and recommended the dividend of Re. 1- per equity share (face value ₹10- per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at forthcoming Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share (100% of face value) for FY23, subject to shareholders’ approval," said the company.

Precision Camshafts Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors recommended final dividend of ₹1 (10%) per equity share of the face value of ₹10 for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023. The said dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the company.

TTK Healthcare Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“Dividend of ₹10- per equity share of ₹10 each (100%), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 which shall be paid / despatched within 21 days from the date of AGM, subject to the approval of the shareholders," said the company in a filing.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹22. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company," the company said in an exchange filing.

