comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: DCM Shriram, Orient Bell, four other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 18
Back

Dividend Stocks: DCM Shriram, Orient Bell, four other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 18

 2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

A total of six stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.

Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company will trade ex-dividend today. (iStock)Premium
Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company will trade ex-dividend today. (iStock)

Dividend Stocks: Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Tuesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, six stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

DCM Shriram Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 3.60. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors have recommended final dividend of 180% i.e. 3.60 per equity share of face value of 2- each for the financial year ended 31.3.2023 and therefore, if the same is declared by shareholders at the forthcoming AGM," said the company in an exchange filing.

Orient Bell Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors approved and recommended the dividend of Re. 1- per equity share (face value 10- per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at forthcoming Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board has recommended a dividend of 2 per share (100% of face value) for FY23, subject to shareholders’ approval," said the company.

Precision Camshafts Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board of directors recommended final dividend of 1 (10%) per equity share of the face value of 10 for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023. The said dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the company.

TTK Healthcare Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“Dividend of 10- per equity share of 10 each (100%), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 which shall be paid / despatched within 21 days from the date of AGM, subject to the approval of the shareholders," said the company in a filing.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 22. It will trade ex-dividend on July 18, 2023.

“The board has recommended a final dividend of 22 per equity share of face value of 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company," the company said in an exchange filing.

Bonus and dividend next week: M&M Financial, Cipla to go ex-dividend, Aptech, Roto Pumps, ex-bonus

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 08:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout