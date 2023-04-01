Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dividend stocks: Dividend yield of these 5 shares beat PPF, bank FD returns in FY23
Dividend paying stocks can sometimes emerge a good bet as compared to traditional risk-free investment options such as Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF) or bank fixed deposits (FD).

Here are five high-dividend-yield stocks that paid dividends of at least 29 per cent in FY23:

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since July 23, 2001.

 

In the past 12 months, Vedanta Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to 81.00 per share.

At the current share price of 274.45, this results in a dividend yield of 29.51%.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since June 28, 2001.

 

In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to 75.50 per share.

At the current share price of 293.35, this results in a dividend yield of 25.74%.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd has declared 23 dividends since February 18, 2011.

 

In the past 12 months, Coal India Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to 23.25 per share.

At the current share price of 213.65, this results in a dividend yield of 10.88%.

REC Ltd: REC Ltd. has declared 32 dividends since September 8, 2008.

 

In the past 12 months, REC Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to 13.05 per share.

At the current share price of 115.45, this results in a dividend yield of 11.30%. Adjusting for Bonus/Splits the dividend yield is 10.26%.

ONGC: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has declared 54 dividends since Aug. 29, 2000.

 

In the past 12 months, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to 14.00 per share.

At the current share price of 151.05, this results in a dividend yield of 9.27%.

