At the current share price of ₹151.05, this results in a dividend yield of 9.27%.

In the past 12 months, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹14.00 per share.

ONGC : Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has declared 54 dividends since Aug. 29, 2000.

At the current share price of ₹115.45, this results in a dividend yield of 11.30%. Adjusting for Bonus/Splits the dividend yield is 10.26%.

In the past 12 months, REC Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹13.05 per share.

REC Ltd : REC Ltd. has declared 32 dividends since September 8, 2008.

At the current share price of ₹213.65, this results in a dividend yield of 10.88%.

In the past 12 months, Coal India Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹23.25 per share.

Coal India : Coal India Ltd has declared 23 dividends since February 18, 2011.

At the current share price of ₹293.35, this results in a dividend yield of 25.74%.

In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹75.50 per share.

Hindustan Zinc : Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since June 28, 2001.

At the current share price of ₹274.45, this results in a dividend yield of 29.51%.

In the past 12 months, Vedanta Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹81.00 per share .

Vedanta : Vedanta Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since July 23, 2001.

Here are five high- dividend-yield stocks that paid dividends of at least 29 per cent in FY23:

Dividend paying stocks can sometimes emerge a good bet as compared to traditional risk-free investment options such as Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF) or bank fixed deposits (FD).

