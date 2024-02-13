Dividend stocks : Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Limited, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, and Orbit Exports Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday, February 13.

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and shares buyback for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 10 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 13.

Interim Dividend

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹16.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said the Board of Directors approved “Interim dividend of Rs. 16/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (800%) for the financial year ending 31 March 2024."

Dr. Lal PathLabs: The company's board has approved a second interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share for FY 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend is February 13, 2024.

Orient Electric: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Orient Electric said the Board of Directors approved “The payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- (75%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2023-24 and have fixed Tuesday, February 13, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend."

SMC Global Securities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share.

Indo Thai Securities: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

K.P.R. Mill: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

Steelcast: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.35 per equity share.

Tube Investments of India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 9 companies will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Shares Buyback

Orbit Exports: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Orbit Exports shares will trade ex-buyback on Tuesday.

