Dividend stocks: Dr Lal PathLabs, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Orient Electric among 9 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared an interim dividend of ₹16.00 per equity share, Dr. Lal PathLabs has declared an interim dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, K.P.R. Mill Limited, Steelcast Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, and Orbit Exports Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday, February 13.
