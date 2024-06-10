Dividend stock Dr. Lal PathLabs had declared a final dividend of ₹ 6 per equity share, Nelco had declared a final dividend of ₹ 2.20 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd and Nelco Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 10 (Monday).

The Board of Directors of the two companies had declared final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed June 10 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd and Nelco Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Monday (June 10).

Dividends Dr. Lal PathLabs: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Dr. Lal PathLabs said the Board of Directors recommended “final dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be June 10, 2024."

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, Dr. Lal PathLabs had reported 49% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹84.5 crore.

The company, which operates over 280 labs in India, had said its total revenue rose by 11% at ₹545 crore.

Nelco: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Nelco said: "We would like to inform that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.20/- per share (22%) (face value of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

For Q4 FY24, Nelco had reported a 7% year-on-year increase in its net profit at ₹6.1 crore and 0.5% fall in revenue from operations at ₹81.6 crore.

