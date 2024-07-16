Dividend stocks: Dr.Reddy’s, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin among 15 stocks to trade ex-dividend on July 16

Dr.Reddy's had declared a final dividend of 40.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, IDFC had declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share

Livemint
Updated16 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank had declared a dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.20 per equity share.
Punjab & Sind Bank had declared a dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share.

Dividend stocks: Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, IDFC Limited, Lupin Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, PIX Transmissions Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, Wires & Fabriks (SA) Ltd, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on July 16 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of the fifteen companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed July 16 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Also Read | Looking for high-growth stocks? Here are the 5 companies to track

Ex-dividend date

Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Nestle India, PIX Transmissions, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Engine Valve, Sakuma Exports, Sundaram Brake Linings, Thirumalai Chemicals, TTK Healthcare, Wires & Fabriks, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (July 16).

Final Dividend

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories: The company had declared a final dividend of 40.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

IDFC: The company had declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

 

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 8 stocks may rise 7-20% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

Lupin: The company had declared a final dividend of 8.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company had declared a final dividend of 6.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Nestle India: The company had declared an interim dividend of 2.75 per equity share and a final dividend of 8.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

PIX Transmissions: The company had declared a final dividend of 7.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.75per equity share for the financial year 2024.

 

Also Read | Devina Mehra warns investors on the risks of investing in smallcap stocks

Rane Engine Valve: The company had declared a final dividend of 5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Sakuma Exports: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.05 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Sundaram Brake Linings: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

TTK Healthcare: The company had declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dividend

IDBI Bank: The company had declared a dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The company had declared a dividend of 0.20 per equity share.

Wires & Fabriks: The company had declared a dividend of 0.10 per equity share.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend stocks: Dr.Reddy’s, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin among 15 stocks to trade ex-dividend on July 16

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.000.00
    Chennai
    73,827.000.00
    Delhi
    73,972.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue