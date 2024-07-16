Dividend stocks: Dr.Reddy’s, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin among 15 stocks to trade ex-dividend on July 16

Dividend stocks: Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, IDFC Limited, Lupin Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, PIX Transmissions Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, Wires & Fabriks (SA) Ltd, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on July 16 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of the fifteen companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed July 16 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Nestle India, PIX Transmissions, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Engine Valve, Sakuma Exports, Sundaram Brake Linings, Thirumalai Chemicals, TTK Healthcare, Wires & Fabriks, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (July 16).

Final Dividend Dr.Reddy's Laboratories: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

IDFC: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Lupin: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹6.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Nestle India: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share and a final dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

PIX Transmissions: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.75per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Rane Engine Valve: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Sakuma Exports: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.05 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Sundaram Brake Linings: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

TTK Healthcare: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dividend IDBI Bank: The company had declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The company had declared a dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share.