Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Easy Trip Planners, and few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 18. Some other companies will also trade ex-ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Easy Trip Planners Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 19.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 22.

R Systems International Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.8. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarthak Metals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 22.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: IFL Enterprises Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:10. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 18.

Paul Merchants Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:3. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 22.

Axita Cotton Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:3. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 22.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other Corporation Action: IndInfravit Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on December 19

Franklin Industries Ltd: E.G.M. on December 21

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd: E.G.M. on December 22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gennex Laboratories Ltd: E.G.M. on December 22

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd: E.G.M. on December 22

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd: E.G.M. on December 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, SM Auto Stamping Ltd will declare a buyback of shares on December 22.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.