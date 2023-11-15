Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Emami, Chambal Fertilisers, Indraprastha Gas, 5 other shares trade ex-dividend on 15 Nov

Dividend stocks: Emami, Chambal Fertilisers, Indraprastha Gas, 5 other shares trade ex-dividend on 15 Nov

Rajendra Saxena

  • Dividend stocks 2023: The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for its eligible shareholders

Mint

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Emami Ltd, CFF Fluid Control Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Indian Toners & Developers Ltd, PDS Ltd, SAT Industries Ltd, Steelcast Ltd, and Aerpace Industries Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens on Wednesday.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and Right Issue for its eligible shareholders.

Emami Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, CFF Fluid Control Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per share, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, Indraprastha Gas Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 4 per share, Indian Toners & Developers Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, PDS Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share, SAT Industries Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share, and Steelcast Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.35 per share.

Aerpace Industries has declared a Rights Issue of equity shares.

Emami: The FMCG major reported a flat profit after tax of 180 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. Its revenue from operations rose 6.28% to 864.87 crore during the quarter as compared to 813.75 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: The company reported a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit at 380.96 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its total income fell to 5,467.28 crore in the July-September period of 2023–24 fiscal.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas reported a 29.5% rise in its consolidated net profit at 553 crore in the July-September quarter of FY 23-24. The company's net consolidated revenue declined by 2.5% to 3,822 crore in the September quarter.

Indian Toners & Developers: The company reported a net profit at 5.04 crore in September quarter, down 10.87% from 5.66 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 9.73 crore in Q2 FY24, up 13.93% from 8.54 crore a year ago.

PDS Ltd: The company reported total income of 2,471.20 crore in September quarter, as compared to 2,119.72 crore during the period ended June 30, 2023. Its net profit stood at 65.03 crore for Q2 FY24, as against 18.84 crore in June quarter.

SAT Industries: The company reported a net profit at 175.23 crore in September quarter, up 1297.59% from 12.54 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 206.29 crore in Q2 FY24, up 027.27% from 18.30 crore a year ago.

Steelcast: The company reported a net profit at 18.59 crore in September quarter, up 5.89% from 17.56 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 29.30 crore in Q2 FY24, up 1.31% from 28.92 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 03:11 PM IST
