Dividend stocks: ESAB India, Visco Trade Associates shares to trade ex-dividend today
ESAB India has declared an interim dividend of ₹24.00 per equity share, Visco Trade Associates has declared an interim dividend at ₹1.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of ESAB India Ltd, Visco Trade Associates Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, and AA Plus Tradelink Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 05 (Friday).
