Dividend stocks: Shares of ESAB India Ltd, Visco Trade Associates Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, and AA Plus Tradelink Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 05 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of the 4 companies have declared interim dividend, rights issue, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 4 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 05.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Top IT stock picks by Nomura ahead of Q4 results

Interim Dividend

ESAB India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹24.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, ESAB India said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th March 2024 has declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (240%) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 resulting in an outflow of Rs. 36,94,32,480/- (subject to deduction of tax at source where applicable). The said Second Interim Dividend declared by the Board of Directors would be paid to the equity shareholders on 24th April 2024."

Visco Trade Associates: The company has declared first interim dividend at ₹1.00 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of ESAB India and Visco Trade Associates will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

ALSO READ: More stock market news

Stock Split

Bodhi Tree Multimedia: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Bodhi Tree Multimedia said: “We hereby inform to the exchange that the Record date has been shifted to Friday, 05th April 2024 for sub-division/Split of the equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 01/- (Rupees One only) each."

Shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia will trade ex-split on Friday.

Rights Issue

AA Plus Tradelink: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of AA Plus Tradelink will trade ex-rights on Friday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!