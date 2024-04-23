Active Stocks
Dividend stocks: Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Vuenow Infratech shares to trade ex-dividend today

Rajendra Saxena

Fortis Malar Hospitals has declared an interim dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share, Aster DM Healthcare has declared a special dividend of ₹118.00 per equity share

Vuenow Infratech has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share. MintPremium
Vuenow Infratech has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per equity share. Mint

Dividend stocks: Shares of Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Vuenow Infratech Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd, and The Anup Engineering Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 23 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of the 6 companies have declared interim dividends, special dividends, rights issue, and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the six companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 23.

Also Read: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Japan PMI to Reliance Q4 results 

Dividend

Fortis Malar Hospitals: The company has declared an interim dividend of 40.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Fortis Malar Hospitals said the Board of Directors “approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 40/- (Rupees Forty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,87,41,759 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each."

Aster DM Healthcare: The company has declared a special dividend of 118.00 per equity share.

The special dividend will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of the declaration.

Vuenow Infratech: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per equity share.

It informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Tuesday, April 23, 2024, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend of 5% per equity share having face value of 10 each of the company for the FY 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

Shares of Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, and Vuenow Infratech will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday. 

Also Read: Stock market today: 6 stocks under F&O ban list on April 23

Rights Issue

IIFL Finance: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

In a stock exchange filing, IIFL Finance said the Board of Directors “approved the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of 2 each (“Equity Shares") was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount not exceeding 1,500 crores (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crores) (“Rights Issue")."

Sobhagya Merchantile: The company has declared a rights issue of size 1713.60 lakhs of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of 10/-- each.

Up to 81,60,000 fully paid-up equity shares are proposed to be issued in the rights issue.

Shares of IIFL Finance and Sobhagya Merchantile will trade ex-rights on Tuesday.

Bonus Issue

The Anup Engineering: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Shares of Anup Engineering will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday. 

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 07:39 AM IST
