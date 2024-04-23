Dividend stocks: Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Vuenow Infratech shares to trade ex-dividend today
Fortis Malar Hospitals has declared an interim dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share, Aster DM Healthcare has declared a special dividend of ₹118.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Vuenow Infratech Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd, and The Anup Engineering Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 23 (Tuesday).
