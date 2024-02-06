Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd and CMS Info Systems Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday, February 06.

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by these seven companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 6.

Interim Dividend

GAIL India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the determining eligibility of members to receive dividend is February 6. GAIL shares will trade ex-dividend today.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Kirloskar Pneumatic said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24 January 2024 has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share having Nominal Value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 125 percent) for the financial year 2023–2024 and has fixed the Record Date as Tuesday, 6 February 2024 for determining eligibility of members to receive dividend."

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹14.00 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2023-24, out of the profits of the Company. The record date is February 6 and the shares will trade ex-dividend today.

NTPC: The company's board of directors have declared to pay second interim dividend of ₹2.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2023-24. The date of payment or dispatch of dividend shall be February 22, 2024. NTPC shares will turn ex-dividend today.

Shriram Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Shriram Finance said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Record date for payment of Second Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Tuesday, February 06, 2024. The Second Interim dividend payout will be made to eligible shareholders of the Company on or before Friday, February 23, 2024."

Aarti Drugs: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Aarti Drugs said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, has declared the Interim Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (@10%) per Equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24."

CMS Info Systems: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, CMS Info Systems said: “…the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before February 22, 2024."

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, and CMS Info Systems Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

