Dividend Stocks: Goa Carbon, Accelya Solutions, 2 other stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Goa Carbon board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. It has fixed January 29, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. Goa Carbon shares will trade ex-dividend on Monday.
Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd, Indian Infotech & Software Ltd, Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd, PCBL Ltd, and Sinclairs Hotels Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (January 29).
