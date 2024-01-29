Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd, Indian Infotech & Software Ltd, Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd, PCBL Ltd, and Sinclairs Hotels Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (January 29). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective corporate actions have been fixed on January 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dividend Stocks Today 360 One Wam: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share. 360 One Wam shares will trade ex-dividend today.

In a stock exchange filing, 360 One Wam said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the 360 ONE WAM LIMITED (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited), at its Meeting held on January 18, 2024, has declared fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24, of Rs. 4.50/- (Rupees four and paise fifty only) per equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accelya Solutions India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹25.00 per equity share. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

In a stock exchange filing, Accelya Solutions India said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (18 January, 2024), has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 25 per share."

Accelya Solutions India shares will also trade ex-dividend today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Goa Carbon: The board of directors of Goa Carbon declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. It has fixed January 29, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. Goa Carbon shares will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

PCBL: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share. The company's board has fixed the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend as on January 29. PCBL shares will also trade ex-dividend today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonus issue Sinclairs Hotels: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. In a stock exchange filing, Sinclairs Hotels said that its board of directors has fixed Monday, January 29, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1.

As per the terms of the bonus issue, every shareholder of Sinclairs Hotels will receive one equity share of ₹2 each for every one existing equity share of ₹2 each.

Sinclairs Hotels shares will trade ex-bonus today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rights Issue Indian Infotech & Software: The company has declared a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.

At a board meeting, the company approved “Fully paid-up Equity Shares of Face value of Re.1/- each (“Rights Equity Shares")" and fixed issue price at ₹1.60 per rights equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Indian Infotech & Software will trade ex-rights on Monday.

Mangalam Industrial Finance: The company has declared a rights issue of upto ₹49 crore. Mangalam Industrial Finance shares will trade ex-rights on Monday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!