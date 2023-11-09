Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for its eligible shareholders. As per the information available on the website of Indian exchanges, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share and the board of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50.

Godrej Consumer Products – The FMCG major reported a 20.6% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹432.77 crore in the second quarter ended September, helped by double-digit volume growth and improved margins. Its revenue from the sale of products was up 6.06% at ₹3,568.36 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its total income in the September quarter stood at ₹3,667.88 crore, up 6.87% compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products closed lower 0.33% at ₹1,018 per share on Wednesday.

Nippon Life India Asset Management— The asset management company reported a 19% growth in profit at ₹235 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023. Its total income stood at ₹440 crore in the September quarter as compared to ₹383 crore a year ago. As on September 30, 2023, NAM India's assets under management stood at ₹4.35 lakh crore.

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management closed up 0.074% at ₹405.75 per share on Wednesday.

As per the stock market rules, those shareholders of the company, who would be holding the above mentioned shares on the dividend record date, will be eligible for payment of respective dividends announced by these dividend paying stocks.

Apart from above mentioned two stocks, shares of HP Adhesives Limited will also be in focus today as the stock is going to trade ex-split today. The board of directors of this company has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio.

The company informed Indian stock exchanges about stock split citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular today i.e. on 5th October, 2023 and has fixed the "Record date" on Thursday, 9th November, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-division of every 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid-up."

