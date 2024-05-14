Dividend stocks: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, and DSJ keep Learning Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 14 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and rights issue of equity shares for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the four companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on May 14.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: These 10 stocks can rise 6-16% in next 3-4 weeks; do you own any?

Godrej Consumer Products dividend

Godrej Consumer Products board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Godrej Consumer Products said the Board of Directors “Declared interim dividend @ Rs. 10/- per share (1000% on shares of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier the Record Date for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said dividend is Tuesday, May 14, 2024."

“The dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 5, 2024," the filing added.

Omax Autos dividend

Omax Autos has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, said: “The Board of Directors of the Company has declare Interim dividend of Re.1/- (10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the FY 2023-24. “

“The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration," the filing added.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Indus Tower, Bata India among top bets, here's why

Gravita India dividend 2024

Gravita India board has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.20 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Gravita India said the Board of Directors “Considered and Declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.20/- (260%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25."

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, Omax Autos, and Gravita India will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Rights Issue

DSJ keep Learning: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares in the rights entitlements ratio of 7:9 i.e 7 rights equity share for every 9 equity shares. The rights issue price has been fixed at Re 1/- fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1/- each.

Total 681,24,036 fully paid-up equity shares to be issued for amount aggregating up to ₹6.81 crore.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!