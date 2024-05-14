Dividend stocks: Godrej Consumer Products, Omax Autos, Gravita India shares to trade ex-dividend today
Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share, Omax Autos has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, and DSJ keep Learning Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 14 (Tuesday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started