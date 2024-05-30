GPT Infraprojects declared an interim dividend of ₹ 1.00 per equity share, while LT Foods declared an interim dividend of ₹ 0.50 per equity share

Dividend stocks: GPT Infraprojects Ltd and LT Foods Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 30, following announcements from their respective Boards of Directors declaring interim dividends for eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 30 has been established as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for these dividends.

Interim Dividend GPT Infraprojects: GPT Infraprojects Ltd has declared a third interim dividend of 10% ( ₹1 per share) on the face value of its equity shares (Rs. 10 each) for the financial year 2023-24.

In a stock exchange filing, GPT Infraprojects said: “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, have declared a third Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% (Re 1 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 10/- each) of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24. The Company expects to pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before June 15, 2024.

“The record date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been fixed at Thursday, May 30, 2024," the filing added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GPT Infraprojects Ltd stock closed at ₹242.35 on Wednesday, up 1.49 per cent on the BSE.

LT Foods: LT Foods has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, LT Foods said: “The Board of Directors of the Company also considered, approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 (50%) per share of the face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and fixed Thursday, May 30, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend."

LT Foods stock on Wednesday closed at ₹208.70, higher by 0.58 per cent on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

