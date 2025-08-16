Dividend Stocks: HAL, Godfrey Phillips, Coal India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Godfrey Phillips India, Coal India, Senco Gold, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Natco Pharma, Power Finance Corp., Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and JK Paper, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 18 August 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 18 August 2025 Aarti Industries Ltd, Bright Brothers Ltd, DHP India Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, and Rose Merc Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 19 August 2025 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Elixir Capital Ltd, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, R K Swamy Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd, and Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Colab Platforms Ltd, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 21 August 2025 AMJ Land Holdings Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, BSL Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 22 August 2025 ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Agi Greenpac Ltd, AK Capital Services Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, DAPS Advertising Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, Dhanashree Electronics Ltd, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, Dynamic Industries Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), iStreet Network Ltd, Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Mallcom (India) Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, Global Health Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Naturewings Holidays Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Rajesh Power Services Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd, Veljan Denison Ltd, and WEP Solutions Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Algoquant Fintech Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 8:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 18 August 2025.

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 22 August 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Algoquant Fintech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 18 August 2025.

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

Dev Information Technology Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 22 August 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action National Highways Infra Trust - Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Josts Engineering Company Ltd - Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

