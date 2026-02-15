Dividend Stocks: HAL, IRCTC, Torrent Power, Coal India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like HAL, IRCTC, Torrent Power, Coal India, ONGC, Torrent Pharma, Bharat Forge, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Natco Pharma, Power Finance Corp., Escorts Kubota and Shipping Corporation of India are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 16 February 2026.

Ex-dividend shares mean that the date onwards, the company's stock will not carry forward the value of its next dividend payment. Shares trading ex-dividend means that the stock price of a company will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout.

Advertisement

A dividend issue is a corporate action where a company pays back its eligible shareholders on a per-share basis. Eligible shareholders who are invested in the company before the ‘Record Date’ will be eligible for the dividend payment up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

Companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 16 February 2026 Saven Technologies Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, and Uniparts India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 17 February 2026 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Hikal Ltd, International Gemmological Institute India Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, and Vibrant Global Capital Ltd.

Advertisement

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 18 February 2026 Ashiana Housing Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Brisk Technovision Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Honda India Power Products Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Precision Wires India Ltd, Premco Global Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 20 February 2026 Alkem Laboratories Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, DCW Ltd, Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, KSE Ltd, Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd, and Wonder Electricals Ltd.

Advertisement

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week 1. Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

2. Bazel International Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week 1. Titan Biotech Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Advertisement

A stock split is when a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

Common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Anantam Highways Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 16 February 2026.

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 16 February 2026.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, 16 February 2026.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Advertisement

Interise Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Onix Solar Energy Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Sical Logistics Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Dharti Proteins Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee