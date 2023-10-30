Dividend stocks: Happiest Minds, Ramkrishna Forgings to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stock: The board of directors of Happiest Minds has declared ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24
Dividend stocks: Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings will be in focus today as both stocks are trading ex-dividend today. The board of directors of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has declared ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for FY24. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd board also declared Re 1 per share interim dividend for FY 2023-24.
