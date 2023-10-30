Dividend stocks: Happiest Minds, Ramkrishna Forgings to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings will be in focus today as both stocks are trading ex-dividend today. The board of directors of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has declared ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for FY24. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd board also declared Re 1 per share interim dividend for FY 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the companies have fixed 30th October 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Happiest Minds Technologies and Ramkrishna Forgings have already informed Indian exchanges about the interim dividend and dividend record date.

Happiest Minds dividend 2023 Informing Indian stock market exchanges about interim dividend, Happiest Minds said, “In continuation to our letter dated October 17, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please be informed that the Record date for payment of interim dividend fixed on 30th October 2023." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on October 17, 2023, has approved the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on September 30, 2023, and also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of face value Rs. 2/- for the financial year 2023-24," Happiest Minds told Indian exchanges in its one of the latest communications.

Ramkrishna Forgings dividend Informiong about the develipments on interim dividend payment, the auto company said, "Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 19 October, 2023, has inter-alia considered and approved 1st Interim Dividend of Re 1.00 per Equity Share of face value Rs. 2 each for the Financial Year 2023-24," adding, “The said dividend will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of declaration. The same is subject to TDS."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!