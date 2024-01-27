Dividend Stocks: Havells India, Siemens, MRPL, Metro Brands, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Metro Brands, Persistent Systems, and many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from January 29
Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Havells India, Siemens Ltd, Metro Brands, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), and others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 29. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.
