Dividend Stocks: Shares of some companies, including Havells India, Siemens Ltd, Metro Brands, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), and others will others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, January 29. Some other companies will also trade ex-bonus and ex-split while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: FULL LIST: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, January 29: 360 One Wam Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 29.Accelya Solutions India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹25. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 29.

Goa Carbon Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹10. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 29.

PCBL Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 29.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, January 30: Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 30.

Persistent Systems Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹32. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 30.

Siemens Ltd: The company declared an final dividend of ₹10. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 30.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 31: Metro Brands Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 31.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 31.

Suraj Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend. Shares will trade ex-dividend on January 31.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 1: Bigbloc Construction Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

CESC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Havells India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Puravankara Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Route Mobile Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Tips Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Wendt (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹30. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 2: Balkrishna Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Control Print Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

MRPL: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Share India Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

Zensar Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on February 2.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Sinclairs Hotels Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 29

Kanani Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on January 30

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 1

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 5:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on February 2

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporation Action: Cropster Agro Ltd: E.G.M. on January 29

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd: E.G.M. on January 29

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on January 29

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on January 29

Nagreeka Exports Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on January 30

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on January 30

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd: E.G.M. on January 31

Cura Technologies Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on January 31

Growington Ventures India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on January 31.

