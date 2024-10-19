Dividend Stocks: HCL Tech, L&T Tech Services, Dalmia Bharat, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as HCL Technologies, Dalmia Bharat among others, will trade ex-dividend next week.
Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as HCL Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, Gopal Snacks, and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, October 21, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the share right issue of equity of equity shares, bonus issues, and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:


Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, October 21, 2024:

JNK India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 0.3.
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 22, 2024:

Gopal Snacks Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

HCL Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.
 

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 23, 2024:

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 0.05.

 

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 24, 2024:

Tips Music Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 25, 2024:

Allcargo Logistics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.1.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd D B Corp Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend.

LTIMindtree Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 20.

L&T Technology Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 17.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd will undergo a stock split from 5 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on October 25.

POCL Enterprises Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 25.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 5. Shares will trade ex-split on October 25.

A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders aimed to boost liquidity.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared a right issue of equity shares in the upcoming week:

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd declared the right issue of equity shares on October 22.

Diligent Industries Ltd declared the right issue of equity shares on October 24.

Mercury Trade Links Ltd declared the right issue of equity shares on October 24.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd declared the right issue of equity shares on October 25.

A rights issue of equity shares is a corporate action in which a company raises capital by offering additional shares to the existing shareholders at a discounted price.

 

Other corporate actions

GB Global Ltd : Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 22.

Grovy India Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 23.

Steelco Gujarat Ltd: Resolution Plan (suspension) on October 24.

Matrimony.com Ltd: Buyback of shares on October 25.

