Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, three others to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stock HCL Tech os trading ex-dividend today for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of ₹12 per share
Dividend stocks: Compares to a trader, a positional long term investor enjoys various benefits other than stock appreciation. These benefits come as reward announced by the listed companies from its capital reserves. These rewards come in form of dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares etc. For such stock market investors waiting for such reward, there is piece of stock market news. Fives listed companies are going to trade ex-divided today as theirm respective board of directors have declared intrim dividend and fixed record date on 20th October 2023. Those five dividend paying stocks include HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat Angel One, Anand Rathi and KPI Green.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started