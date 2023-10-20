comScore
Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, three others to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, three others to trade ex-dividend today

 Asit Manohar

Dividend stock HCL Tech os trading ex-dividend today for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of ₹12 per share

Dividend stocks: Five stocks to trade ex-dividend today and those dividend paying stocks include HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Anand Rathi, Angel One and KPI Green Energy.Premium
Dividend stocks: Five stocks to trade ex-dividend today and those dividend paying stocks include HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Anand Rathi, Angel One and KPI Green Energy.

Dividend stocks: Compares to a trader, a positional long term investor enjoys various benefits other than stock appreciation. These benefits come as reward announced by the listed companies from its capital reserves. These rewards come in form of dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares etc. For such stock market investors waiting for such reward, there is piece of stock market news. Fives listed companies are going to trade ex-divided today as theirm respective board of directors have declared intrim dividend and fixed record date on 20th October 2023. Those five dividend paying stocks include HCL Tech, Dalmia Bharat Angel One, Anand Rathi and KPI Green.

HCL Tech dividend details

The board of directors of the Indian IT major has declared 12 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company board fixed HCL Tech dividend record date on 20th IOctober 2023.

HCL Tecch informed Indian bourses about the decision citing, "The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date of October 20, 2023 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 31, 2023."

Dalmia Bharat dividend details

Dalmia Bharat shares are trading ex-dividend today for payment of 4 per share interim dividend. the company board has already declared interim dividend and fixed 21st October 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for payment of intertim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Beneficiary list will be made on ex-date basis.

Dalmia Bharat informed about the development citing, "In furtherance to our intimation dated October 06, 2023 and October 8, 2023 in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Record Date has been revised and fixed on Saturday, October 21, 2023 for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors."

Other stocks to trade ex-dividend

Apart from this, board of directors of Angel One has declared interim dividend of 12.70 per share whereas Anand Rathi declared interim diidend of 5 per share and KPI Green Energy declared interim dividend of 0.25 epr share.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST
