Dividend Stocks: HCL Tech, Fortis Healthcare, RBL Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Exide Industries, NOCIL Ltd, HCL Tech, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Jul 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including MRF, HCL Technologies, Shree Cement, JK Tyre & Industries, RBL Bank, among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, July 22. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 22, 2024:


Bemco Hydraulics Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, DHP India Ltd, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Happy Forgings Ltd, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Limited, Taparia Tools Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, XPRO India Ltd

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 23, 2024:

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd, HCL Technologies, HIL Ltd, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Modison Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Plastiblends India Ltd, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, 

 

