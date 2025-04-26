Dividend Stocks: HCL Tech, Tanla Platforms, 360 ONE WAM among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major corporations, including HCL Tech, Tanla Platforms, 360 ONE WAM, Vesuvius India, ABB India, and ACME Solar Holdings, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, April 28, 2025.

As per the BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including the bonus issue of shares.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, April 28 HCL Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹18 per share on Monday, April 28.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, April 29 360 ONE WAM Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Tuesday, April 29.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, April 30 Tanla Platforms Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Wednesday, April 30.

Vesuvius India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹14.5 per share on Wednesday, April 30.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 2 ABB India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹33.5 per share on Friday, May 2.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share on Friday, May 2.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹10 per share on Friday, May 2.

KSB Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, May 2.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, May 2.

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Friday, May 2.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Captain Technocast Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Actions GACM Technologies Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, April 28.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, April 28.

Growington Ventures India Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, April 29.

Max India Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, April 29.

Aanchal Ispat Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Wednesday, April 30.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, April 30.

KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Wednesday, April 30.

Alan Scott Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 2.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, May 2.